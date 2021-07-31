Advertisement

2nd Chance: Tess

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of Elkhart County.

Meet Tess!

Tess is 5-years-old and ready to settle down.

She was brought to the Humane Society and was never reclaimed, and the staff began preparing her for the adoption center.

That’s when the bad news hit that she tested positive for heartworms.

The good news is, Tess is now receiving treatment. The better news is that the shelter has started a foster-to-adopt program for heartworm positive dogs undergoing treatment!

That means that if the right person comes along, dogs can recover in a home while the shelter still performs and pays for all the treatments and medicines that will be needed to fully recover.

Then, once that dog is in the clear, that foster home can adopt the dog for forever!

The Humane Society of Elkhart County is full, and Tess wants everyone to know they’re running a $1 adoption special through Monday, August 2nd!

All cats, kittens and dogs will have $1 adoption fees!

If you want to adopt Tess or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of Elkhart County at (574) 848-4225.

You can also like them on Facebook.

