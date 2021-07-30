White Sox get closer Kimbrel from Cubs for Madrigal, Heuer

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago White Sox have acquired closer Craig Kimbrel from the crosstown Cubs.

The move should should give the AL Central-leading White Sox a fearsome bullpen for their playoff push.

The South Siders already had one of baseball’s best closers in All-Star Liam Hendriks.

Now they add Kimbrel, who has a 0.49 ERA and 23 saves in 25 opportunities for the Cubs this season.

Kimbrel ranks ninth in history with 371 saves in his 12 years in the majors.

The price the White Sox paid was steep.

They sent second baseman Nick Madrigal to the Cubs along with right-handed reliever Codi Heuer.

7/30/2021 3:18:39 PM (GMT -4:00)