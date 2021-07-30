Advertisement

White Sox get closer Kimbrel from Cubs for Madrigal, Heuer

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel (46) in the first inning during a baseball game...
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel (46) in the first inning during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, July 16, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago White Sox have acquired closer Craig Kimbrel from the crosstown Cubs.

The move should should give the AL Central-leading White Sox a fearsome bullpen for their playoff push.

The South Siders already had one of baseball’s best closers in All-Star Liam Hendriks.

Now they add Kimbrel, who has a 0.49 ERA and 23 saves in 25 opportunities for the Cubs this season.

Kimbrel ranks ninth in history with 371 saves in his 12 years in the majors.

The price the White Sox paid was steep.

They sent second baseman Nick Madrigal to the Cubs along with right-handed reliever Codi Heuer.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/30/2021 3:18:39 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Mishawaka Police officer shoots K9 while responding to call
Police lights
Teen killed in Elkhart County crash, two others injured
Crews respond to a car accident on the bypass near Elm Road.
UPDATE: One injured in crash on bypass near Elm Road
Elkhart Community Schools buses
Elkhart Community Schools releases statement on critical race theory
Early morning house fire in South Bend
Two taken to hospital from South Bend house fire

Latest News

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu dribbles up court against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA...
Bulls select Illinois’ Dosunmu with 38th pick in draft
CORRECTS ATHLETES - Michela Battiston, of Italy, left, and Lee Kiefer of the United States...
Kiefer, USA fall to Italy in Bronze medal foil match
Chris Duarte, right, reacts after being selected as the 13th overall pick by the Indiana Pacers...
Pacers add depth by taking Duarte with No. 13 pick in draft
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reacts after his 497th home run during the seventh inning of a...
Cabrera 2 HRs and Mize solid for Tigers in 6-2 win over O’s