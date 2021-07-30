Advertisement

Votto homers in record 6th game in row as Reds beat Cubs 7-4

Patrick Wisdom hit his 16th home run in the fourth, and Wilson Contreras belted a two-run shot in the fifth.
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Chicago Cubs...
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Alec Mills during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Chicago. Jesse Winker also scored on the play. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Joey Votto has set a Cincinnati Reds franchise record by homering in six consecutive games. Votto went deep again as Cincinnati beat the Chicago Cubs 7-4. The 37-year-old Votto homered six times in the four-game series at Wrigley Field, and has eight home runs over his record stretch. Votto’s 20th homer of the season was a two-run shot in the first, when he hit a fastball from Alec Mills into the center field bleachers. The Cubs scored three runs off winner Luis Castillo, who had only given up three runs total in his first four starts. Patrick Wisdom hit his 16th home run in the fourth, and Wilson Contreras belted a two-run shot in the fifth.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

