Two taken to hospital from South Bend house fire

Early morning house fire in South Bend
Early morning house fire in South Bend(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fire officials have responded to a house fire in South Bend.

Crews were originally called to multiple structure fires at Patterson & Brighton, south of Corby Boulevard, just before 5 a.m. Friday. A 16 News Now reporter saw damage to parts of two homes, a garage, and two vehicles that were burned up.

911 Dispatchers tell 16 News Now that two people that were evacuated from the home have been taken to the hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.

We will post updates as we continue to follow this breaking news story.

