Tom’s Car Care Center hosting 16th annual Lube-a-Thon

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local auto service is offering a special deal to help raise money.

Tom’s Car Care Center in South Bend is hosting their annual Lube-a-Thon, a full-day event that offers free full-service oil changes in exchange for a minimum $35 donation to the Center for Hospice.

You can also get a free basic car wash for a $5 donation, and a free breakfast or lunch with any donation.

“They’re just a great organization helping people out in their time of need, and we’re just happy to be able to help the community and give back,” says owner Dennis Zmyslo.

This is the sixteenth year the car wash has hosted the Lube-a-Thon, and the event has raised over $75,000 since its inception.

