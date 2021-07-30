Advertisement

Splash! Giants land Bryant from Cubs just before deadline

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant heads to the clubhouse after a 7-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds in a baseball game Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The first-place San Francisco Giants made a big splash just before baseball’s trade deadline, getting third baseman Kris Bryant from the Chicago Cubs for two minor leaguers.

Chicago received right-hander Caleb Kilian and outfielder Alexander Canario.

The 29-year-old Bryant, who can become a free agent after this season, was one of the top position players available on the market as the disappointing Cubs sold off several stars.

He is batting .267 with 18 home runs and 51 RBIs.

The surprising Giants began the day with a three-game lead in the NL West over their biggest rivals, the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

