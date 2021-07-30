Riding for the Rings: Hannah Roberts is ready to compete in Tokyo

TOKYO (WNDU) - Hannah Roberts is in Tokyo looking to make history as she prepares to compete in the first ever BMX Freestyle event in the games.

“It’s such an amazing experience getting to meet all the other athletes that I think for the first few days I’ll just be in shock,” Roberts said. “Once practice starts, then it’ll be a different story.”

These games are something Hannah has been preparing for ten years since she first started riding.

Now she’s heading into Tokyo already as a 3X World Champion.

“When I was talking to my coaches in early 2019, I told them that I wanted to go to the Olympics as the current world champion,” Roberts said. “With it being postponed, I got really worried that I’d have to fight for it again. Going in, I was kind of stressing it but trying to focus on not getting hurt and going to Tokyo fine.

Most recently, she captured the title in June in France.

“It definitely gives me a more hopeful outlook to being able to ride well in Tokyo,” Roberts said.

Roberts used the World Championships as her own scouting report despite not every country attending as a precaution.

“The countries that did I got to see what they’ve been working on for a year because social media has been extremely quiet,” Roberts said. “With not being able to travel that was the only way we could see what everybody was doing.”

If she were to medal in Tokyo, Hannah Roberts would make even more history as the youngest American cyclist to place in the Olympic Games in more than a century.

“Any spot on the podium would be icing on the cake because just to qualify for such a big event and I qualified pretty early,” Roberts said. “Just to qualify for the event and just to be in Tokyo hanging out with my best friends and being the first to ever do it for our sport, like that’s such a huge accomplishment already. I’m so grateful for it. Just being able to put down a good run to put me at any spot on the podium would be like I think it would be an insane feeling.”

She’s the favorite to take home the Gold...but Hannah Roberts just wants to soak it all in.

“It’s definitely not necessarily one of my goals because my goal is just to soak in the community of all sports and just to enjoy my experience there,” Roberts said. “It’s definitely going to be a weird Olympics because of no spectators, all the testing and just kind of being stuck, not being able to do too much. It’s going to be weird, but I know it’s going to be a good time.”

If she were to medal, she would also been the first teenage woman to medal for cycling. Hannah doesn’t turn 20 until two days after Closing Ceremonies.

Hannah’s first race for seeding will be Friday night at 9:10 p.m. on CNBC as well as nbcolympics.com

Her medal run is set for Saturday night at 9:10 p.m. also on nbcolympics.com.

There will be a watch party at the Buchanan Commons starting at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.