Pistons add top pick Cade Cunningham to youth movement

He averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists while leading the Cowboys to their first NCAA Tournament berth in four years.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver greets Cade Cunningham who was picked as the number one overall...
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver greets Cade Cunningham who was picked as the number one overall pick by the Detroit Pistons during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)(Corey Sipkin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - The Detroit Pistons did what they were expected to do and took Oklahoma State guard Cale Cunningham with the first pick of the NBA draft. Detroit won the lottery last month after finishing 20-52 in a season that saw them trade Derrick Rose and buy out Blake Griffin’s contract. Cunningham was the Big 12 Player of the Year and a consensus first-team All-American as a freshman. He averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists while leading the Cowboys to their first NCAA Tournament berth in four years.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

