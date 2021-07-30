Pacers add depth by taking Duarte with No. 13 pick in draft

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Pacers selected Oregon guard Chris Duarte with the 13th pick in the NBA draft. He should add scoring punch off the bench. At age 24, Duarte was the oldest player in the draft. But he averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 steals in his second and final season with the Ducks. At 6-foot-6, 190 pounds possesses the kind of size, general manager Kevin Pritchard was looking to add to his backcourt.

