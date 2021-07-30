Advertisement

Pacers add depth by taking Duarte with No. 13 pick in draft

At 6-foot-6, 190 pounds possesses the kind of size, general manager Kevin Pritchard was looking to add to his backcourt.
Chris Duarte, right, reacts after being selected as the 13th overall pick by the Indiana Pacers during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)(Corey Sipkin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Pacers selected Oregon guard Chris Duarte with the 13th pick in the NBA draft. He should add scoring punch off the bench. At age 24, Duarte was the oldest player in the draft. But he averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 steals in his second and final season with the Ducks. At 6-foot-6, 190 pounds possesses the kind of size, general manager Kevin Pritchard was looking to add to his backcourt.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

