Advertisement

Mets get Báez, Williams from Cubs for outfield prospect

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez celebrates after hitting a walk-off single in the ninth inning to...
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez celebrates after hitting a walk-off single in the ninth inning to defeat the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 in a baseball game, late Monday, July 26, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)(Paul Beaty | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Mets have acquired flashy shortstop Javier Báez and pitcher Trevor Williams from the Chicago Cubs for outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Báez, a two-time All-Star and 2020 Gold Glove winner, gives the NL East leaders an immediate fill-in for injured buddy Francisco Lindor at shortstop.

Lindor is sidelined with a strained oblique and isn’t expected back until at least mid-to-late August.

Báez, who can become a free agent after the season, is batting .248 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs.

He also leads the National League with 131 strikeouts and has made 18 errors in 88 games.

When Lindor returns, Báez could move to second base or third.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/30/2021 4:59:47 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Mishawaka Police officer shoots K9 while responding to call
Police lights
Teen killed in Elkhart County crash, two others injured
Crews respond to a car accident on the bypass near Elm Road.
UPDATE: One injured in crash on bypass near Elm Road
Elkhart Community Schools buses
Elkhart Community Schools releases statement on critical race theory
Early morning house fire in South Bend
Two taken to hospital from South Bend house fire

Latest News

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant heads to the clubhouse after a 7-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds in a...
Splash! Giants land Bryant from Cubs just before deadline
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel (46) in the first inning during a baseball game...
White Sox get closer Kimbrel from Cubs for Madrigal, Heuer
Buchanan native Hannah Roberts set to compete in Tokyo
Buchanan native Hannah Roberts set to compete in Tokyo
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu dribbles up court against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA...
Bulls select Illinois’ Dosunmu with 38th pick in draft