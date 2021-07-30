Melding newcomers with experienced vets keeps US golden

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) - The U.S. women’s basketball has won six consecutive gold medals by being able to successfully meld first-time Olympians with veterans.

The Tokyo Games are no different.

With six newcomers on the team, USA Basketball’s latest crop of Olympic rookies is giving early indications of being more than up to sustaining the standard of excellence in the American’s pursuit of a seventh straight gold medal.

A’ja Wilson has led the U.S. in scoring each of the first two games.

Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd are providing a spark in the backcourt.

Gray is playing meaningful minutes off the bench, and Loyd added 12 points Friday in a 86-69 win over Japan.

