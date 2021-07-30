Advertisement

Melding newcomers with experienced vets keeps US golden

United States' Jewell Loyd (4), center, brings the ball upcourt during women's basketball...
United States' Jewell Loyd (4), center, brings the ball upcourt during women's basketball preliminary round game against Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) - The U.S. women’s basketball has won six consecutive gold medals by being able to successfully meld first-time Olympians with veterans.

The Tokyo Games are no different.

With six newcomers on the team, USA Basketball’s latest crop of Olympic rookies is giving early indications of being more than up to sustaining the standard of excellence in the American’s pursuit of a seventh straight gold medal.

A’ja Wilson has led the U.S. in scoring each of the first two games.

Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd are providing a spark in the backcourt.

Gray is playing meaningful minutes off the bench, and Loyd added 12 points Friday in a 86-69 win over Japan.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/30/2021 7:30:35 AM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Mishawaka Police officer shoots K9 while responding to call
Police lights
Teen killed in Elkhart County crash, two others injured
Early morning house fire in South Bend
Two taken to hospital from South Bend house fire
Crews respond to a car accident on the bypass near Elm Road.
UPDATE: One injured in crash on bypass near Elm Road
Elkhart Community Schools buses
Elkhart Community Schools releases statement on critical race theory

Latest News

Detroit Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris during a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City,...
Brewers add relievers Norris and Curtiss in trades
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz runs a drill during practice at the NFL team's...
Injuries keep Wentz, Kelly out of Colts’ 3rd practice
Hannah Roberts of the United States makes a jump during a BMX Freestyle training session at the...
Riding for the Rings: Hannah Roberts is ready to compete in Tokyo
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant heads to the clubhouse after a 7-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds in a...
Splash! Giants land Bryant from Cubs just before deadline