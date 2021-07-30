Medical Moment: Fighting malaria

When you think of malaria, you probably have images in your mind of south Asian countries. But 2,000 cases are diagnosed every year in the U.S.

It causes high fever and chills as the infection spreads and can be fatal if untreated. But now, scientists are looking for new treatments, and they have found inspiration in a box of cereal.

In many parts of the world, mosquitos are much more than a nuisance. They spread potentially fatal diseases like malaria and current treatments don’t always work.

“The drugs against which are effective against malaria, they are losing their efficacy because of the appearance of drug resistance,” says Debopam Chakrabarti, professor of molecular microbiology at the UCF College of Medicine. “So, there is a need for new therapies or new drugs.”

Chakrabarti and fellow infectious disease experts have been searching for a new antibiotic. When a colleague at the University of Oklahoma found inspiration in an old box of cereal. The researcher opened it to find mold on the round oats and thought it would provide the perfect growing conditions for the fungus the researchers were studying.

“You need a carbohydrate source for growth, and that has certain amount of protein also, which is needed and sugar,” Chakrabarti says.

Researchers at UCF are taking the fungus grown at the Oklahoma lab and testing it for its ability to kill the parasite that causes malaria. So far, the team has identified more than 150 compounds that have antimalarial properties, meaning they could be a part of a new drug to fight the disease.

Worldwide, malaria is responsible for 400 thousand deaths a year. About 80 percent are children under the age of five.

