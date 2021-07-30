Advertisement

Medical Moment: Fighting malaria

Moldy cereal to the rescue?
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

When you think of malaria, you probably have images in your mind of south Asian countries. But 2,000 cases are diagnosed every year in the U.S.

It causes high fever and chills as the infection spreads and can be fatal if untreated. But now, scientists are looking for new treatments, and they have found inspiration in a box of cereal.

In many parts of the world, mosquitos are much more than a nuisance. They spread potentially fatal diseases like malaria and current treatments don’t always work.

“The drugs against which are effective against malaria, they are losing their efficacy because of the appearance of drug resistance,” says Debopam Chakrabarti, professor of molecular microbiology at the UCF College of Medicine. “So, there is a need for new therapies or new drugs.”

Chakrabarti and fellow infectious disease experts have been searching for a new antibiotic. When a colleague at the University of Oklahoma found inspiration in an old box of cereal. The researcher opened it to find mold on the round oats and thought it would provide the perfect growing conditions for the fungus the researchers were studying.

“You need a carbohydrate source for growth, and that has certain amount of protein also, which is needed and sugar,” Chakrabarti says.

Researchers at UCF are taking the fungus grown at the Oklahoma lab and testing it for its ability to kill the parasite that causes malaria. So far, the team has identified more than 150 compounds that have antimalarial properties, meaning they could be a part of a new drug to fight the disease.

Worldwide, malaria is responsible for 400 thousand deaths a year. About 80 percent are children under the age of five.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Mishawaka Police officer shoots K9 while responding to call
Police lights
Teen killed in Elkhart County crash, two others injured
Crews respond to a car accident on the bypass near Elm Road.
UPDATE: One injured in crash on bypass near Elm Road
Elkhart Community Schools buses
Elkhart Community Schools releases statement on critical race theory
Early morning house fire in South Bend
Two taken to hospital from South Bend house fire

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Comfortable Weekend Weather
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
The Indiana Department of Health held a briefing Friday afternoon to provide updates on...
Department of Health urges Hoosiers to get vaccinated in fight against Delta Variant
Deep Fried Pickle Project takes the stage at Fridays by the Fountain.
Deep Fried Pickle Project entertains at Fridays by the Fountain
This is the sixteenth year the car wash has hosted the Lube-a-Thon, and the event has raised...
Tom’s Car Care Center hosting 16th annual Lube-a-Thon