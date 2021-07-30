Mayor James Mueller gives State of the City address

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Mayor James Mueller delivered his State of the City address at the Century Center Thursday night.

He talked about the city’s response to the pandemic.

“Our city is no stranger to adversity. Our resilience has prevailed once again,” Mueller said.

He said businesses were innovative , neighbors helped one another and city leaders stepped in at a critical time

“Council members have been strong leaders for our community during this trying year and continue to move important priorities forward,” Mueller said.

“I think the city did a very good job considering the problems that it was faced with. It caught everyone off guard,” said Attendee James Williams.

During the pandemic, the city awarded 135 restaurant innovation grants to support locally owned restaurants and received $1.8 million in state money to help provide free internet to students.

“I am proud of how our city responded to the crisis during the past year. No one could have foreseen what would be in store for us,” Mueller said.

Mueller also commented on the uptick in violence.

“133 shooting victims last year alone. This senseless gun violence is tearing our community apart. Too many of our kids are losing their lives by ending up in prison or ending up dead. We need to work together as a community to get our youth on a better path,” he said.

Mueller also mentioned his work with the South Bend Police Department.

He said officers are working with the community on an updated use of force policy and are committed to more transparency.

“We stand with our officers and their dedicated public service,” Mueller said.

Mueller said over the last year, officers took 440 illegal firearms off the streets and worked 600 drug-related cases.

“And responded to over 9,600 calls for service. Out of all of these calls for service, only 36 complaints were filed by the community...Last year, our 220 plus officers who work along the clock every day of the year averaged less than one use of force per week and only had two complaints from the community,” he said.

Mueller ended his speech saying together we will put the pandemic behind us and together we will ensure a safe community for everyone.

We also learned the city, with the help of the community, plans to make the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center into a dream center.

The concept will be developed by the community.

