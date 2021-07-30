Kiefer, USA fall to Italy in Bronze medal foil match

TOKYO (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame fencer Lee Kiefer already won a gold medal at the 2020 Olympics, but she looked to medal again on Thursday morning.

The United States matched up with Italy in the Bronze medal match in the team foil event.

However, Kiefer and Team USA were no match for Italy, as the Italians topped the Americans 45-23 to claim the bronze medal.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.