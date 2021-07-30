Advertisement

Kiefer, USA fall to Italy in Bronze medal foil match

However, Kiefer and Team USA were no match for Italy, as the Italians topped the Americans 45-23 to claim the bronze medal.
CORRECTS ATHLETES - Michela Battiston, of Italy, left, and Lee Kiefer of the United States...
CORRECTS ATHLETES - Michela Battiston, of Italy, left, and Lee Kiefer of the United States compete in the women's foil team bronze final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)(Andrew Medichini | AP)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOKYO (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame fencer Lee Kiefer already won a gold medal at the 2020 Olympics, but she looked to medal again on Thursday morning.

The United States matched up with Italy in the Bronze medal match in the team foil event.

However, Kiefer and Team USA were no match for Italy, as the Italians topped the Americans 45-23 to claim the bronze medal.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

