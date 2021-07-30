Injuries keep Wentz, Kelly out of Colts’ 3rd practice

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts practiced Friday without two injured starters: quarterback Carson Wentz and center Ryan Kelly.

Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady says Wentz injured his foot late in practice Thursday.

It’s not clear when Wentz will return because Brady says he is still being evaluated.

Kelly has been diagnosed with a hyperextended elbow and is expected to miss a couple weeks, Brady says.

The Colts also have four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list and coach Frank Reich has not yet returned to the field after testing positive late last week.

7/30/2021 2:45:25 PM (GMT -4:00)