Advertisement

Injuries keep Wentz, Kelly out of Colts’ 3rd practice

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz runs a drill during practice at the NFL team's...
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz runs a drill during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts practiced Friday without two injured starters: quarterback Carson Wentz and center Ryan Kelly.

Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady says Wentz injured his foot late in practice Thursday.

It’s not clear when Wentz will return because Brady says he is still being evaluated.

Kelly has been diagnosed with a hyperextended elbow and is expected to miss a couple weeks, Brady says.

The Colts also have four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list and coach Frank Reich has not yet returned to the field after testing positive late last week.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/30/2021 2:45:25 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Mishawaka Police officer shoots K9 while responding to call
Police lights
Teen killed in Elkhart County crash, two others injured
Early morning house fire in South Bend
Two taken to hospital from South Bend house fire
Crews respond to a car accident on the bypass near Elm Road.
UPDATE: One injured in crash on bypass near Elm Road
Elkhart Community Schools buses
Elkhart Community Schools releases statement on critical race theory

Latest News

Detroit Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris during a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City,...
Brewers add relievers Norris and Curtiss in trades
United States' Jewell Loyd (4), center, brings the ball upcourt during women's basketball...
Melding newcomers with experienced vets keeps US golden
Hannah Roberts of the United States makes a jump during a BMX Freestyle training session at the...
Riding for the Rings: Hannah Roberts is ready to compete in Tokyo
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant heads to the clubhouse after a 7-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds in a...
Splash! Giants land Bryant from Cubs just before deadline