First Alert Forecast: Nice Stretch of Weather Ahead

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: HIGH SWIM RISK FOR ALL MICHIANA BEACHES. Red flags will be flying today with choppy waves of 3-5 feet and strong rip currents possible. Stay out of the water and off the piers. Lots of sunshine and lower humidity. Feeling very comfortable, highs in the middle 70s. High of 76.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A very cool evening, feeling refreshing. A few clouds later but remaining dry. Lows fall into the middle 50s. Low of 55.

SATURDAY: The lower humidity and bright pattern continue into the weekend. Very nice day, nearing 80 by the afternoon but still very comfortable. Late in the evening there is the chance of a few scattered thunderstorms into early Sunday. High of 79.

SUNDAY: A few scattered storms are possible as a front drifts through Michiana during the first half of Sunday. Not everyone will see these storms, those that do could experience brief downpours. We then see sunshine increase during the afternoon, and we remain very comfortable. High of 76.

LONG RANGE: Temperatures remain in the middle 70s heading into next week with the bright sunshine staying with us. Later next week and into next weekend there is the chance for more scattered storms, but this is still very far out. Enjoy this nice stretch of weather!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, July 29th, 2021

Thursday’s High: 84

Thursday’s Low: 68

Precipitation: 0.16″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.