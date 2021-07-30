Advertisement

Fatbird restaurant celebrates opening with ribbon cutting ceremony

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday morning to celebrate the opening of Fatbird in downtown South Bend.

Fatbird was supposed to open in May 2020, but it was pushed back amid the pandemic. South Bend Mayor James Mueller took part in the ribbon cutting.

The ceremony was held outside the restaurant, right by the Morris Performing Arts Center. The restaurant has been open since November, but the restaurant delayed the ceremony until people could attend.

“It was difficult at times, but overall, it’s been a great experience,” says Co-Owner Tim Tinker. “The community has come out and supported us beyond our expectations, and today we can finally celebrate our ribbon cutting in a safe and exciting way.”

Fatbird is open seven days a week and serves southern comfort food.

