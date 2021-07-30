Advertisement

Elkhart County accident leaves one dead; one injured

Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old is dead and an 18-year-old is in the hospital after a car accident in Elkhart County.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

The driver of the car was going east on CR 108 E when it left the road and struck a tree.

The driver, and 18-year-old female, and the backseat passenger, an 18-year-old male, were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The driver has neck and hip injuries, while the backseat passenger has possible head injuries.

The passenger in the front seat, a 17-year-old male, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

