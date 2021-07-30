Department of Health urges Hoosiers to get vaccinated in fight against Delta Variant

INDIANA (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Health held a briefing Friday afternoon to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on the state.

With the COVID Delta Variant becoming more and more prominent across the country, Indiana health officials are pushing to get as many unvaccinated Hoosiers inoculated as quickly as possible.

The Department reported that at this time last year, there were roughly 900 cases per day. That number is now back above 900 cases per day due to several COVID variants, including the infamous Delta Variant.

They say the highly contagious Delta Variant is comparable to chicken pox. And anyone who has the Delta Variant can infect on average eight or nine people.

Nearly 8000 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID this week, which is a higher number than we saw for the entire month of June.

The Department’s latest numbers show that almost 3 million Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated.

However, that still means nearly half the state remains unvaccinated, which is why they’re urging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“We measure vaccine progress one shot at a time these days,” chief medical officer Lindsay Weaver said. “And we are still seeing that progress, although it is at a much slower pace than we would like. Last week, we saw the highest number of first-dose vaccinations since the end of May. And since the beginning of the month, the percentage of fully vaccinated individuals has increased among every age group.”

The Indiana Department of Health says despite the rise in COVID cases, the number of COVID-related deaths are at its lowest totals in months.

