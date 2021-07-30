Advertisement

Deep Fried Pickle Project entertains at Fridays by the Fountain

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Friday!

Which means another Fridays by the Fountain concert at Jon Hunt Plaza.

The band Deep Fried Pickle Project played some tunes.

And food trucks offered lunchtime favorites like tacos, pizza, salads and smoothies.

The plaza was filled with people who were on their lunch break, and families enjoying the sunshine and live music.

“This is a great space for people of all ages to come out, maybe kids who’ve never been to a concert before or seen live music. It’s a great place to do that,” says Jane Moore, Director of Booking and Event Services at the Morris Performing Arts Center.

If you missed today’s event, don’t worry.

Concerts happen every Friday during the summer between 11:45 in the morning and 1:15 in the afternoon.

