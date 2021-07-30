Advertisement

Comfortable Weekend Weather

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WONDERFUL WEEKEND FEEL... It will definitely not feel like late July this weekend, or the early part of next week for that matter. Very comfortable air will dominate. The majority of the time will be sunny as well this weekend, although some clouds and a chance for a shower or t’shower after midnight Saturday night through midday on Sunday. Much of the area will not get any of that rain. Then tons of sunshine next week. Things will warm up slowly by later in the week...

Tonight: Clouds early, then clear to partly cloudy and cool. Low: 55, Wind: Becoming Calm

Saturday: Lots of sunshine and comfortably warm. High: 79, Wind: SW 4-8

Saturday night: Variably cloudy...chance for a t’shower after 11pm. Low: 62

Sunday: A few areas may get a morning shower or t’shower. Then becoming sunny in the afternoon. High: 76

