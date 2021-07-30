Advertisement

Cabrera 2 HRs and Mize solid for Tigers in 6-2 win over O’s

Mize held the Orioles scoreless until they pushed across an unearned run in the seventh.
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reacts after his 497th home run during the seventh inning of a...
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reacts after his 497th home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Miguel Cabrera hit two solo home runs, Casey Mize pitched seven solid innings and the Detroit Tigers beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-2. It was career homers Nos. 496 and 497 for Cabrera. Mize held the Orioles scoreless until they pushed across an unearned run in the seventh. The rookie right-hander, the No. 1 overall draft pick three years ago, allowed four hits and struck out two. It was his first victory since June 26, though the Tigers had been limiting his innings since then. Orioles starter Alexander Wells allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

