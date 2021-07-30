Advertisement

Bus tour to highlight South Bend’s west side

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A bus tour will take place on Saturday, and the goal is to highlight all the great things taking place on South Bend’s west side.

The tour is hosted by Councilwoman Sheila Niezgodski of the 6th District.

It will begin at 10 a.m. at the Nexus Center.

A Transpo bus will then make several stops at various locations across the west side.

“It’s really about highlighting all the good things happening in the 6th District,” said Niezgodski. “There’s some really good hidden gems here in the 6th district and I thought it was important for people to know that.”

Reservations for the bus tour are full, but you can follow along in your car.

The bus will make stops at:

1. Nexus Center

2. La Casa de Amistad

3. Walker Field

4. Rum Village Park

5. Four Winds Casino

6. Indiana Ave & Kemble Street

7. Western Ave Corridor/Chico’s Restaurant

8. Harrison School

9. South Bend Chocolate Factory, Sample Street

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Mishawaka Police officer shoots K9 while responding to call
Crews respond to a car accident on the bypass near Elm Road.
UPDATE: One injured in crash on bypass near Elm Road
Police lights
Teen killed in Elkhart County crash, two others injured
Elkhart Community Schools buses
Elkhart Community Schools releases statement on critical race theory
The state says their evidence and testimony shows there was a secret plan between Johnny...
UPDATE: Johnny Schultz trial results in hung jury, mistrial

Latest News

Early morning house fire in South Bend
Two taken to hospital from South Bend house fire
Police lights
Teen killed in Elkhart County crash, two others injured
South Bend Mayor James Mueller delivered his State of the City address at the Century Center...
Mayor James Mueller gives State of the City address
Former Sen. Carl Levin, a powerful military voice and Michigan’s longest-serving U.S. senator,...
Statements from Michigan lawmakers on the passing of ex-Senator Levin