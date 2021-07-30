Bus tour to highlight South Bend’s west side

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A bus tour will take place on Saturday, and the goal is to highlight all the great things taking place on South Bend’s west side.

The tour is hosted by Councilwoman Sheila Niezgodski of the 6th District.

It will begin at 10 a.m. at the Nexus Center.

A Transpo bus will then make several stops at various locations across the west side.

“It’s really about highlighting all the good things happening in the 6th District,” said Niezgodski. “There’s some really good hidden gems here in the 6th district and I thought it was important for people to know that.”

Reservations for the bus tour are full, but you can follow along in your car.

The bus will make stops at:

1. Nexus Center

2. La Casa de Amistad

3. Walker Field

4. Rum Village Park

5. Four Winds Casino

6. Indiana Ave & Kemble Street

7. Western Ave Corridor/Chico’s Restaurant

8. Harrison School

9. South Bend Chocolate Factory, Sample Street

