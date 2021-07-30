Brewers add relievers Norris and Curtiss in trades

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers have made two more moves to boost their roster for a playoff push, acquiring relievers John Curtiss from the Miami Marlins and Daniel Norris from the Detroit Tigers.

Milwaukee sent minor league catcher Payton Henry to Miami and minor league pitcher Reese Olson to Detroit.

Both moves were completed Friday, two days after the Brewers added All-Star third baseman Eduardo Escobar in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/30/2021 6:35:54 PM (GMT -4:00)