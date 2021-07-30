Advertisement

AP source: Yanks acquire Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo

The 31-year-old had been a fixture at Wrigley Field for a decade, and helped the Cubs break their long World Series drought with a championship in 2016.
Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo celebrates at third base after hitting a two-run home run during...
Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo celebrates at third base after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)(Paul Beaty | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the New York Yankees have acquired Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo and cash in a trade for prospects. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement. The swap came a day before the Major League Baseball trade deadline, and was the Yankees’ second major move this week. Earlier in the day, they announced they had gotten All-Star slugger Joey Gallo from Texas. Rizzo is batting .248 with 14 home runs and 40 RBIs. The 31-year-old had been a fixture at Wrigley Field for a decade, and helped the Cubs break their long World Series drought with a championship in 2016.

