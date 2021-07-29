Advertisement

Votto extends power surge, Reds roll past Cubs 8-2

The 37-year-old Votto is the ninth hitter in Reds history, dating to 1900, to homer in five straight games. It was his 15th career multi-homer game.
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto points to his name on his jersey after hitting a home run off...
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto points to his name on his jersey after hitting a home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Zach Davies during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Joey Votto homered twice for the second consecutive day, going deep in his fifth straight game to match a Cincinnati record as the Reds beat the Chicago Cubs 8-2. Tyler Mahle tossed six scoreless innings for the Reds, who beefed up their bullpen again by acquiring right-hander Mychal Givens from Colorado before the game. Tyler Stephenson and Shogo Akiyama each had two RBIs, and Jesse Winker doubled twice and drove in a run. The 37-year-old Votto is the ninth hitter in Reds history, dating to 1900, to homer in five straight games. It was his 15th career multi-homer game.

