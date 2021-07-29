Advertisement

US economy accelerated at a solid 6.5% rate last quarter

For all of 2021, the economy is expected to expand about 7%. That would be the strongest...
For all of 2021, the economy is expected to expand about 7%. That would be the strongest calendar-year growth since 1984.(Source: KFVS)
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fueled by vaccinations and government aid, the U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.5% annual rate last quarter in another sign that the nation has achieved a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession.

Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department estimated that the nation’s gross domestic product — its total output of goods and services — accelerated in the April-June quarter from an already robust 6.3% annual growth rate in the first quarter of the year. The figure was less than analysts had expected, but the economy was likely held back mainly by supply shortages in goods, components and labor.

For all of 2021, the economy is expected to expand about 7%. That would be the strongest calendar-year growth since 1984. And it would mark a sharp reversal from last year’s 3.5% economic contraction — the worst in 74 years — as a result of the pandemic.

Yet overhanging the rosy economic forecasts is the possibility of a resurgent coronavirus in the form of the highly contagious delta variant. The U.S. is now averaging more than 60,000 confirmed new cases a day, up from only about 12,000 a month ago. Should a surge in viral infections cause many consumers to hunker down again and pull back on spending, it would weaken the recovery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a car accident on the bypass near Elm Road.
Crews respond to crash on bypass near Elm Road
Police respond to a SWAT situation in Mishawaka.
UPDATE: SWAT situation in Mishawaka ends safely
The state says their evidence and testimony shows there was a secret plan between Johnny...
UPDATE: Johnny Schultz trial results in hung jury, mistrial
Officers respond to a shooting on Benham Avenue in Elkhart.
UPDATE: Teen hospitalized in Elkhart shooting
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Storms Overnight, then Refreshing

Latest News

Elkhart Community Schools releases statement on critical race theory
Elkhart Community Schools releases statement on critical race theory
It was horsepower on the highway, literally, for drivers on Interstate 70 in Colorado after a...
Horses escape rodeo, make a break for the interstate
In this April 26, 2021, file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
AstraZeneca to seek US approval of COVID vaccine in 2nd half of year
The progressive advocacy group Our Revolution is rebranding now that SEn. Bernie Sanders is no...
Pro-Sanders group rebranding into ‘pragmatic progressives’