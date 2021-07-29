Three people hurt in Elkhart crash

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people are hurt after a chain reaction crash in Elkhart.

It happened Thursday morning around 5:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Middlebury Street. A man was driving on Middlebury Street at Tipton Street when he was hit from behind by a 28-year-old woman.

The woman stopped in the road and got out of her vehicle. Her and a local resident were in the roadway when a Chevy hit her car, which pushed into them.

This caused a chain reaction of crashes involving five other vehicles, two of which were parked in the road and three were being driven.

The crash remains under investigation.

From the Elkhart Police Department:

On Thursday July 29, 2021 at 5:15am, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Middlebury Street in regards to a crash with injuries.

The driver of a Ford advised he was traveling on Middlebury Street at Tipton Street when he was struck from behind by a Volkswagen. The Volkswagen became stranded in the roadway and was struck by a Chevy. This crash caused a chain reaction of crashes involving five other vehicles, two of which were parked in the roadway and 3 were being driven.

After the first crash, between the Ford and Volkswagen, the occupants of the Volkswagen and a local resident were in the roadway, when the Chevy struck the Volkswagen the Volkswagen was pushed into the subjects causing injuries. The driver (28-year-old female) of the Volkswagen sustained a punctured lung, and fractures. A passenger (2-year-old male) in the Volkswagen sustained fractures. The local (41-year-old female) resident sustained broken bones and fractures. The injured subject were transported to Elkhart General Hospital or Memorial Hospital of South Bend for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation. At this time alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

