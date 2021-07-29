Advertisement

‘Stop the Traffick’ proceeds donated during ceremony

The funds were raised as a result of its June 12 event, which racked up $10,000.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Proceeds from the inaugural “Stop the Traffick” ride and fundraiser were donated during a ceremony Wednesday night at Potawatomi Park.

The funds were raised as a result of its June 12 event, which racked up $10,000. It was split evenly between the Indiana Trafficking Victims Assistance Program and The Anti-Demand Working Group. It’s also going to help fund training for police officers to better identify and protect human trafficking victims.

“We wanted to bring the community together in a way that we could bring awareness to human trafficking in our area and to be able to provide awareness, education, and services to everyone in our area that’s experiencing that,” says Alli Smith, vice president of Stop the Traffick. “So, when people (and) the community, can come out and donate, we can appropriate those funds to facilities, residential areas, and things like that. It’s fantastic.”

For more on “Stop the Traffick,” you can visit their website.

