South Bend scores seven runs in the 10th to top Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, IA. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs put on an offensive explosion in extras on Wednesday night to take down the Quad Cities River Bandits 11-4.

The Cubs and River Bandits were tied at four in the 10th inning, and then the Cubs hit through the order to get the win.

It’s the first win for the Cubs in the series against Quad Cities, and it snaps a four-game losing skid.

