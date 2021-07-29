Advertisement

South Bend scores seven runs in the 10th to top Quad Cities

It’s the first win for the Cubs in the series against Quad Cities, and it snaps a four-game losing skid.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Jul. 29, 2021
DAVENPORT, IA. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs put on an offensive explosion in extras on Wednesday night to take down the Quad Cities River Bandits 11-4.

The Cubs and River Bandits were tied at four in the 10th inning, and then the Cubs hit through the order to get the win.

