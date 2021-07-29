Advertisement

Royals beat White Sox 3-2 on Taylor’s 2-out single in 10th

Perez also had an RBI double.
Kansas City Royals' Michael A. Taylor, second from left, celebrates with teammates after...
Kansas City Royals' Michael A. Taylor, second from left, celebrates with teammates after driving in the game-winning run in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:51 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
=KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Michael A. Taylor’s two-out single in the bottom of the 10th inning drove Hunter Dozier home from second base as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2. The Royals had tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth when Salvador Perez hit his 24th homer, a solo shot to left-center off Liam Hendricks. Scott Barlow, who took over in the 10th as the fifth Royals pitcher, struck out two and walked one. Ryan Burr pitched the final inning for Chicago. Perez also had an RBI double.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

