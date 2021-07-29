Advertisement

Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new Merriman’s Playhouse location

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend cultural icon is poised to make a comeback.

A ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday marked the reopening of Merriman’s Playhouse at its new home in The Commerce Center at 401 E. Colfax Avenue.

Merriman’s closed in March 2020 during the pandemic. It’s a self-proclaimed “sonic art gallery” that’s dedicated to live jazz music.

“We know that the arts and culture scene was hit particularly hard from the pandemic because it requires people to gather and be able to enjoy collections and performances,” says South Bend Mayor James Mueller. “It’s exciting now that we’re moving out of the pandemic to see places like this come back to life.”

“Thursday, Friday, and Saturday we’ve got concerts free,” says Stephen Merriman. “The whole thing is free, every day. There’s open houses during the day from 1 p.m. through 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday, and then concerts from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.”

Merriman’s is a not-for-profit entity that was last located in a storefront off Mishawaka Avenue.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a car accident on the bypass near Elm Road.
UPDATE: One injured in crash on bypass near Elm Road
The state says their evidence and testimony shows there was a secret plan between Johnny...
UPDATE: Johnny Schultz trial results in hung jury, mistrial
Police respond to a SWAT situation in Mishawaka.
UPDATE: SWAT situation in Mishawaka ends safely
Officers respond to a shooting on Benham Avenue in Elkhart.
UPDATE: Teen hospitalized in Elkhart shooting
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Storms Overnight, then Refreshing

Latest News

Making desserts started as a hobby for Kiera Haynes but quickly grew into her passion.
10-year-old delivers desserts to Goshen PD, aspires to be on ‘MasterChef Junior’
DHEC recommends everyone in 41 counties to wear masks, even if they're fully vaccinated.
Mask recommendations vary throughout Indiana, Michigan
The CDC’s new recommendation calls for fully vaccinated people to mask up indoors in areas with...
Mask recommendations vary throughout Indiana, Michigan
Berrien County Health Department
Berrien County health officials encourage vaccines for children over age 12