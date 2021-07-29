Penn High School grad Annie Drews leads USA to win over Turkey in dominant fifth set

TOKYO (WNDU) - Elkhart native Annie Drews has not seen a lot of playing time for USA Volleyball in the Olympics.

She didn’t even play for the red, white and blue in their last game against China.

However, the Penn High School graduate stepped up in a big way against Turkey on Thursday.

After winning the first two sets, Team USA dropped the next two.

Drews did not enter Thursday’s game until the fourth set, and the United States needed her.

When Drews subbed in, she shined.

Drews led the United States with five kills on just eight swings in the decisive fifth set to give the Americans the 15-12 set win. She recorded seven kills in all.

Drews says she was just playing her role in the winning effort.

“One thing we’ve really asked of our coaches this year is role clarity,” Drews told NBC after the game. “Being able to know what our role is whether it’s the role we want or not is really important. I know my role right now is to come in and change the game. So just knowing that if my number is called, I have to do something to bring a little spark. Having that role clarity helps a lot.”

Drews helped USA improve to 3-0 in pool play, which guarantees a spot for the Americans in the quarterfinals.

Next up for Drews and USA volleyball is a showdown against ROC on Friday night.

That game will get started at 10 PM on NBCOlympics.com.

