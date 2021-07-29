NCAA won’t re-evaluate penalties for Bush, other cases

The NCAA says it will not re-evaluate penalties handed down for infractions cases, a decision that will keep former Southern California running back Reggie Bush from having his 2005 Heisman Trophy victory restored. Earlier this month, the Heisman Trust said it would return the Heisman to Bush if the NCAA were to reinstate him for the 2005 season. The NCAA released a statement saying that recent changes to rules regarding how athletes can be compensated for their names, images and likenesses still do not permit “pay-for-play type arrangements.” The association added that previous penalties would not be reconsidered based on the recent changes to NIL rules.

