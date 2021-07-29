Advertisement

NCAA won’t re-evaluate penalties for Bush, other cases

The association added that previous penalties would not be reconsidered based on the recent changes to NIL rules.
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2005, file photo, Southern California tail back Reggie Bush walks off...
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2005, file photo, Southern California tail back Reggie Bush walks off the field holding the game ball after the Trojans defeated Fresno State, 50-42, at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Former Southern California star Reggie Bush, who had his Heisman Trophy victory in 2005 vacated for committing NCAA violations, is among the players making their first appearance on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot this year. The National Football Foundation announced on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, the players eligible for election into the Hall of Fame, and 26 of the 77 FBS players will be debuting on the ballot. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)(KEVORK DJANSEZIAN | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NCAA says it will not re-evaluate penalties handed down for infractions cases, a decision that will keep former Southern California running back Reggie Bush from having his 2005 Heisman Trophy victory restored. Earlier this month, the Heisman Trust said it would return the Heisman to Bush if the NCAA were to reinstate him for the 2005 season. The NCAA released a statement saying that recent changes to rules regarding how athletes can be compensated for their names, images and likenesses still do not permit “pay-for-play type arrangements.” The association added that previous penalties would not be reconsidered based on the recent changes to NIL rules.

