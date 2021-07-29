Mishawaka Police officer shoots K9 while responding to call

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating after a Mishawaka Police officer shot a K9 while responding to a call.

It happened Thursday just after 10:51 a.m. in the 300 block of E. Grove Street. A woman called police saying her ex-boyfriend was in her apartment cutting up her clothing.

Officers parked down the street and were walking toward the apartment when a large dog charged at one of the officers. The officer discharged his weapon to stop the attack.

The dog was taken to the Humane Society with non-life-threatening injuries.

