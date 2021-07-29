Mask recommendations vary throughout Indiana, Michigan

(WNDU) - The CDC’s new recommendation calls for fully vaccinated people to mask up indoors in areas with high transmission rates of COVID-19.

In Indiana, 65 of 92 counties would fall under that guidance. That’s two-thirds of the state’s counties. 40 of those are in the high transmission category, including Pulaski County here in Michiana.

In Michigan, most counties are in the “moderate” category. Here in Michiana, that includes Berrien and St. Joseph counties.

However, Cass County is in “substantial” and has changed its guidance, saying mask wearing is recommended for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, while indoors in public.

