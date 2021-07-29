Advertisement

Mask recommendations vary throughout Indiana, Michigan

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - The CDC’s new recommendation calls for fully vaccinated people to mask up indoors in areas with high transmission rates of COVID-19.

In Indiana, 65 of 92 counties would fall under that guidance. That’s two-thirds of the state’s counties. 40 of those are in the high transmission category, including Pulaski County here in Michiana.

In Michigan, most counties are in the “moderate” category. Here in Michiana, that includes Berrien and St. Joseph counties.

However, Cass County is in “substantial” and has changed its guidance, saying mask wearing is recommended for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, while indoors in public.

