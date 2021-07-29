Advertisement

Kiefer, United States advance to semifinal in foil

Keifer was the first United States fencer to compete, and she started strong, outscoring the Japanese 5-4.
Lee Kiefer of the United States,m left, and Rio Azuma of Japan compete in the women's Foil team...
Lee Kiefer of the United States,m left, and Rio Azuma of Japan compete in the women's Foil team quarterfinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)(Andrew Medichini | AP)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (WNDU) - After winning gold in the individual foil, Notre Dame fencer Lee Keifer hopes to advance Team USA over Japan in the team foil prelims.

Keifer was the first United States fencer to compete, and she started strong, outscoring the Japanese 5-4.

The Americans advanced on with the 45-36 victory. They will face ROC in the semifinal at 12:55 AM.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a car accident on the bypass near Elm Road.
Crews respond to crash on bypass near Elm Road
Police respond to a SWAT situation in Mishawaka.
UPDATE: SWAT situation in Mishawaka ends safely
Officers respond to a shooting on Benham Avenue in Elkhart.
UPDATE: Teen hospitalized in Elkhart shooting
Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music...
ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill dies at age 72
SBCSC to require K-5 students to wear masks

Latest News

South Bend Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez catches fly ball against the Quad Cities River...
South Bend scores seven runs in the 10th to top Quad Cities
Kansas City Royals' Michael A. Taylor, second from left, celebrates with teammates after...
Royals beat White Sox 3-2 on Taylor’s 2-out single in 10th
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto points to his name on his jersey after hitting a home run off...
Votto extends power surge, Reds roll past Cubs 8-2
Bill Sharpe on sidelines at Jimtown High School.
Jimtown legendary football coach Bill Sharpe inducted into National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame
Caeleb Dressel of the United States celebrates winning the men's 100-meter freestyle final at...
Living up to the hype: Dressel wins 1st individual gold medal