Kiefer, United States advance to semifinal in foil

TOKYO (WNDU) - After winning gold in the individual foil, Notre Dame fencer Lee Keifer hopes to advance Team USA over Japan in the team foil prelims.

Keifer was the first United States fencer to compete, and she started strong, outscoring the Japanese 5-4.

The Americans advanced on with the 45-36 victory. They will face ROC in the semifinal at 12:55 AM.

