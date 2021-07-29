Advertisement

Jimtown legendary football coach Bill Sharpe inducted into National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame

Sharpe retired back in January of 2008, and the 71-year old is thankful to receive this national recognition.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Jul. 29, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (WNDU) - Jimtown High School football coaching legend Bill Sharpe was inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame in Lincoln, Nebraska on Wednesday.

Sharpe led the Jimmies football program for 28 seasons, winning four state championships while compiling a 288-54 overall record.

Sharpe retired back in January of 2008, and the 71-year old is thankful to receive this national recognition.

“This is a great honor,” Sharpe said. “I think it’s a great honor for me individually, but it’s a wonderful honor for Jimtown High School also. It’s the greatest place in the world to teach and coach. I have so many friends there. This is really a reflection of the community and I really appreciate this.”

Sharpe also is one of 65 Indiana High School football coaches to ever win 200 career games, but he has the best winning percentage out of any of them.

Now, he’s in the National High School Hall of Fame.

