Indians trade 2B Hernandez to 1st-place Sox

The 31-year-old is hitting .231 in his second season with the Indians with eight home runs and 47 RBIs in 96 games.
Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez watches his sacrifice fly in the fourth inning of a baseball...
Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez watches his sacrifice fly in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Cleveland. Austin Hedges scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) - The Indians probably can’t catch the Chicago White Sox, so they’re helping their AL Central rival. Cleveland traded second baseman Cesar Hernandez to the first-place White Sox in return for minor league pitcher Konnor Pilkington. The White Sox lead the Indians by 8 1/2 games. They’ve been in the market for a second baseman since starter Nick Madrigal suffered a season-ending hamstring tear on June 10. In Hernandez, Chicago is getting a Gold Glove defender who can bat leadoff and drive in runs. The 31-year-old is hitting .231 in his second season with the Indians with eight home runs and 47 RBIs in 96 games.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

