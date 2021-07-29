Indians trade 2B Hernandez to 1st-place Sox

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Indians probably can’t catch the Chicago White Sox, so they’re helping their AL Central rival. Cleveland traded second baseman Cesar Hernandez to the first-place White Sox in return for minor league pitcher Konnor Pilkington. The White Sox lead the Indians by 8 1/2 games. They’ve been in the market for a second baseman since starter Nick Madrigal suffered a season-ending hamstring tear on June 10. In Hernandez, Chicago is getting a Gold Glove defender who can bat leadoff and drive in runs. The 31-year-old is hitting .231 in his second season with the Indians with eight home runs and 47 RBIs in 96 games.

