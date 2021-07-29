Advertisement

Hernandez 6 innings for Royals in 5-0 win over White Sox

Rodon gave up four runs on eight hits over four taxing innings.
Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon reacts to the heat during the fifth inning of a baseball...
Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon reacts to the heat during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Carlos Hernandez pitched six scoreless innings, Salvador Perez homered again and the Kansas City Royals beat the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox 5-0. Perez put the Royals ahead with his 25th homer, a two-run shot in the first inning off Carlos Rodon. Kansas City won three out of four games in the series that ended with a blistering matinee. It was 95 degrees at the start of the game with a heat index of 106. Hernandez allowed just four hits, with one walk and four strikeouts. Rodon gave up four runs on eight hits over four taxing innings.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Crews respond to a car accident on the bypass near Elm Road.
UPDATE: One injured in crash on bypass near Elm Road
The state says their evidence and testimony shows there was a secret plan between Johnny...
UPDATE: Johnny Schultz trial results in hung jury, mistrial
Police respond to a SWAT situation in Mishawaka.
UPDATE: SWAT situation in Mishawaka ends safely
Officers respond to a shooting on Benham Avenue in Elkhart.
UPDATE: Teen hospitalized in Elkhart shooting
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Storms Overnight, then Refreshing

Latest News

Annie Drews goes for the kill against Turkey in Pool Play at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
Penn High School grad Annie Drews leads USA to win over Turkey in dominant fifth set
Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez watches his sacrifice fly in the fourth inning of a baseball...
Indians trade 2B Hernandez to 1st-place Sox
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Ryan Tepera throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the...
Cubs deal righty reliever Tepera to crosstown White Sox
South Bend Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez catches fly ball against the Quad Cities River...
South Bend scores seven runs in the 10th to top Quad Cities