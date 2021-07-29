Hernandez 6 innings for Royals in 5-0 win over White Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Carlos Hernandez pitched six scoreless innings, Salvador Perez homered again and the Kansas City Royals beat the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox 5-0. Perez put the Royals ahead with his 25th homer, a two-run shot in the first inning off Carlos Rodon. Kansas City won three out of four games in the series that ended with a blistering matinee. It was 95 degrees at the start of the game with a heat index of 106. Hernandez allowed just four hits, with one walk and four strikeouts. Rodon gave up four runs on eight hits over four taxing innings.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)