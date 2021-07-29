First Alert Forecast: Clearing Out with lower Humidity

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Storms rolled through early with a few lingering storms through the middle of the day for our Southern counties. Clouds will clear through the afternoon breaking the sun out from North to South into the early evening. Highs still reach the lower 80s but the humidity will drop throughout the day. High of 83.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Lower humidity and clear skies will cool us off into the lower 60s overnight. Much more comfortable and even refreshing by morning. Low of 61.

FRIDAY: The end of the work week is filled with sunshine and low humidity! The comfortable air mass is here to stay through the weekend. Highs reach only into the middle to upper 70s with a breeze from the North. High of 75.

SATURDAY: Another day with tons of sunshine and a comfortable feel. Highs staying in the 70s as the weekend moves forward with a breeze staying out of the North. High of 79.

LONG RANGE: Overnight into Sunday there is the chance of a few isolated showers or thunderstorms. Other than that the weekend is dry and bright. The sunny skies stick with us into next week with highs remaining in the upper 70s to lower 80s with lower humidity. Heading into next weekend there are more chances for storms.

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, July 28th, 2021

Wednesday’s High: 89

Wednesday’s Low: 69

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.