Elkhart man surprised with $10,000 after winning PCH Sweepstakes

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -16 News now is finding out what’s good about winning some cash!

Vince Ferro of Elkhart just got $10,000 from the Publisher’s Clearing House Sweepstakes.

16 News Now was there for the big surprise.

Vince says he and his partner built this home from the ground up more than a decade ago, and now with $10,000 in his pocket, he has a chance to add to that dream.

“I’m really surprised. I didn’t expect it,” Vince said.

Who would expect a ten thousand dollar check while coming home from lunch? He said he almost thought it was too good to be true.

“I saw it pop up on an instant win about a month and a half ago and then nothing came of it so I really just assumed that I misread it and then they showed up today, so apparently I did not misread it and I did win ten thousand dollars through pch.com,” he said.

Vince said he could see himself using the prize to make some upgrades to the Elkhart home he’s shared with his partner for the last twelve years.

“Maybe paying off a little bit of debt but that doesn’t sound like much fun. We want to do stuff with our back patio. Well, we don’t have one--we’d like to have one. And do some landscaping, or perhaps, we’ve been working on putting up an entertainment area in our basement and it would go a long way to making those things happen,” Vince said.

The Prize Patrol team traveled all the way from New York to surprise Vince.

Even after finding out he wasn’t home, they stuck around to make sure they captured the moment he found out he’s a winner.

“I’m a teacher. I don’t make a lot. I make enough to live and sustain but not always to do the fun things that you want to do, so this will go a long way to make that happen,” Vince said.

Publisher’s Clearing House announces their next big winner coming up on August 31st when they reveal who wins $5,000 a week for the rest of their life.

