Advertisement

Elkhart Community Schools releases statement on critical race theory

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:49 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools is making their position clear on critical race theory.

The district in a statement Wednesday says that is has not adopted, and will not endorse, critical race theory in its schools.

This coming on the heels of a recent letter from the state’s secretary of education.

“She wrote that this framework is not appropriate for K-12 students and Indiana schools should not be teaching it. Elkhart Community Schools agrees and aligns our efforts for educational equity with the Indiana Department of Education,” says ECS Superintendent Dr. Steve Thalheimer.

The statement goes on to say that staff should not teach outside the district-adopted curriculum.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to a car accident on the bypass near Elm Road.
Crews respond to crash on bypass near Elm Road
Police respond to a SWAT situation in Mishawaka.
UPDATE: SWAT situation in Mishawaka ends safely
Officers respond to a shooting on Benham Avenue in Elkhart.
UPDATE: Teen hospitalized in Elkhart shooting
Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music...
ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill dies at age 72
SBCSC to require K-5 students to wear masks

Latest News

The money raised from the raffle goes to benefit the Meals on Wheels program, which supports...
REAL Services holds annual REAL Big Raffle
The South Bend Community School Board has voted in favor of a school reopening plan.
South Bend schools require masks for elementary students
Wearing bright colors and a positive attitude to match, Selena wants a new family and a fresh...
Wednesday’s Child: Selena’s got style
SBCSC to require K-5 students to wear masks