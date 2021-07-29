Elkhart Community Schools releases statement on critical race theory

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools is making their position clear on critical race theory.

The district in a statement Wednesday says that is has not adopted, and will not endorse, critical race theory in its schools.

This coming on the heels of a recent letter from the state’s secretary of education.

“She wrote that this framework is not appropriate for K-12 students and Indiana schools should not be teaching it. Elkhart Community Schools agrees and aligns our efforts for educational equity with the Indiana Department of Education,” says ECS Superintendent Dr. Steve Thalheimer.

The statement goes on to say that staff should not teach outside the district-adopted curriculum.

