Advertisement

Cubs deal righty reliever Tepera to crosstown White Sox

Tepera is 0-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings this season and has allowed just one home run over his last 36 appearances.
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Ryan Tepera throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the...
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Ryan Tepera throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Reliable reliever Ryan Tepera is heading from the North Side to the South Side. The struggling Chicago Cubs traded the 33-year-old right-hander to the AL Central-leading White Sox on Thursday for minor league lefty Bailey Horn, giving the Sox some bullpen help for the rest of the season and maybe the playoffs, too. It was the second trade of the day for the White Sox, who also acquired slugging second baseman Cesar Hernandez from the Cleveland Indians. Tepera is 0-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings this season and has allowed just one home run over his last 36 appearances.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Crews respond to a car accident on the bypass near Elm Road.
UPDATE: One injured in crash on bypass near Elm Road
The state says their evidence and testimony shows there was a secret plan between Johnny...
UPDATE: Johnny Schultz trial results in hung jury, mistrial
Police respond to a SWAT situation in Mishawaka.
UPDATE: SWAT situation in Mishawaka ends safely
Officers respond to a shooting on Benham Avenue in Elkhart.
UPDATE: Teen hospitalized in Elkhart shooting
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Storms Overnight, then Refreshing

Latest News

South Bend Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez catches fly ball against the Quad Cities River...
South Bend scores seven runs in the 10th to top Quad Cities
Kansas City Royals' Michael A. Taylor, second from left, celebrates with teammates after...
Royals beat White Sox 3-2 on Taylor’s 2-out single in 10th
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto points to his name on his jersey after hitting a home run off...
Votto extends power surge, Reds roll past Cubs 8-2
Bill Sharpe on sidelines at Jimtown High School.
Jimtown legendary football coach Bill Sharpe inducted into National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame