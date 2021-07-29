Cubs deal righty reliever Tepera to crosstown White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) - Reliable reliever Ryan Tepera is heading from the North Side to the South Side. The struggling Chicago Cubs traded the 33-year-old right-hander to the AL Central-leading White Sox on Thursday for minor league lefty Bailey Horn, giving the Sox some bullpen help for the rest of the season and maybe the playoffs, too. It was the second trade of the day for the White Sox, who also acquired slugging second baseman Cesar Hernandez from the Cleveland Indians. Tepera is 0-2 with a 2.91 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings this season and has allowed just one home run over his last 36 appearances.

