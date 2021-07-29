Canadian women get 1st hoops win, beat South Korea 74-53

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) - Bridget Carleton scored 18 points, and Canada got its first victory of the Olympic women’s basketball tournament Thursday, beating South Korea 74-53. This is the third straight Olympics for Canada, currently ranked fourth in the world. The Canadians never trailed with former Notre Dame star Natalie Achonwa having a double-double in her second game back from a knee sprained playing for her WNBA team Minnesota. JiSu Park had 15 points and 11 rebounds for South Korea. Canada opened Group A play with a loss to Serbia, the bronze medalists at the 2016 Rio Games. South Korea lost to reigning silver medalist Spain in its first Olympics appearance since 2008.

