Berrien County health officials encourage vaccines for children over age 12

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County health officials are urging parents with kids 12 years and older to have them receive the vaccine.

This as many families are getting prepared for the start of the school year.

To address hesitancies and answer questions, medical experts from Spectrum Health Lakeland and the Berrien County Health Department will host a Facebook Live discussion on Wednesday, August 4 at 12:30 p.m.

So far in Berrien County, 30 percent for adolescents have received the vaccine.

