10-year-old delivers desserts to Goshen PD, aspires to be on ‘MasterChef Junior’

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Making desserts started as a hobby for Kiera Haynes but quickly grew into her passion.

The talented 10-year-old started crafting sweet creations just five months ago and has already started her own business.

“Well, I really like to bake,” Haynes said. “I bake banana pudding and I make cheesecake and I make Oreo pudding and I make tres leches cakes.”

Kiera recently delivered two Caramel Banana Pudding Pans to the Goshen Police Department to show her appreciation.

“Well, it’s just like what they do, it helps the community,” Haynes said. “So, I wanted to give them a special treat.”

Officers were very impressed with Kiera.

“She had just determination on her face, a sparkle in her eye,” Goshen Police Department assistant chief Shawn Turner said. “You could see that she was really proud of her creation.”

And her dessert.

“It was good,” Turner said. “In fact, I’m trying to lose weight and I told myself I wasn’t going to eat any but after I looked at the dessert, I was like, ‘Okay, I’m going to take a little bit of this.’”

With “Made with Love by Kiera” now open for business, Kiera has her sights set on an even bigger, sweeter goal.

“I love the show ‘MasterChef Junior’ so I thought that if I really want to go on it,” she said. “I can practice like baking and stuff.”

She wants to be a contestant on the kids cooking show MasterChef Junior for two reasons. First…

“Because they bake and cook a lot,” Haynes said. “And I like to bake and cook.”

And second…

“For Gordon Ramsay to try my food and my cakes and cupcakes,” she said.

To see the full menu of “Made with Love by Kiera” and place all orders, you can click here to visit her Facebook page.

Anyone interested in donating to Kiera’s GoFundMe page to help her purchase supplies for her business can click here.

