Wednesday’s Child: Selena’s got style

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There are foster teenagers who need to find a permanent placement. Kids like 17-year-old Selena are available for adoption right now.

Wearing bright colors and a positive attitude to match, Selena wants a new family and a fresh start.

“I’m learning how to do cosmetology,” said Selena.

Artistic and creative, this stylish teen wants to learn how to do hair and makeup.

“I want to finish high school, and I want to go to college. I’ll be the first of my family to go to college,” said Selena.

Determined and strong, Selena knows what it takes to be a success.

“You gotta be really patient,” said Selena. “You gotta work with it and take it step by step.”

It’s how she’s managed to get through life as a foster kid. Here’s what she’s most proud of:

“How I can adapt to change,” said Selena.

Selena has been dealing with change for years.

“I’ve been in foster care since I was 13,” said Selena. “It would be nice to stay in a home and just stay there for as long as I can. And not have to leave. Because I’ve been in four placements already.”

It’s why Selena says she wants a permanent placement. She has a few ideas of what that family will look like.

“A loving one. And a fun and caring one too,” said Selena.

If you would like to learn more about Selena, click here for Indiana’s Adoption Program link.

Selena | Indiana Adoption Program

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

