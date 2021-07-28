Advertisement

Votto hits 2 more homers as Reds roll past Cubs 7-4

Cubs starter Adbert Alzolay allowed three home runs in five innings.
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto gestures while returning to the dugout after hitting a home run...
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto gestures while returning to the dugout after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)(David Banks | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Joey Votto continued his power surge with two home runs and started a dazzling double play as the Cincinnati Reds pulled away to a 7-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Votto has homered in a career-high four consecutive games for the second time, one game shy of the team record. The Reds hit four home runs in winning for the third time in five games. The Cubs lost for the sixth time in their last 10. Cincinnati rookie Vladimir Gutierrez pitched 6 1/3 innings of five-hit ball to earn the win. Cubs starter Adbert Alzolay allowed three home runs in five innings.

