Trader Joe’s hosting two-day hiring event

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Trader Joe’s is beginning the hiring process for its South Bend store.

The store is expected to open in later summer or early fall.

If you are interested in applying, you can show up or apply online.

There is another job fair Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. but they will be taking applications all day.

They plan to hire about 75 crew members who are great with people, love engaging with customers and of course love food.

This store is going to be donating hundreds of thousands of dollars in food to local food banks to help avoid food waste.

