Advertisement

Trader Joe’s hosting two-day hiring event

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Trader Joe’s is beginning the hiring process for its South Bend store.

The store is expected to open in later summer or early fall.

If you are interested in applying, you can show up or apply online.

There is another job fair Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. but they will be taking applications all day.

They plan to hire about 75 crew members who are great with people, love engaging with customers and of course love food.

This store is going to be donating hundreds of thousands of dollars in food to local food banks to help avoid food waste.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Mishawaka
Police investigating armed robbery at Mishawaka 7-Eleven
FILE
Toddler drowns in Fulton County
Police respond to a SWAT situation in Mishawaka.
UPDATE: SWAT situation in Mishawaka ends safely
A new Trader Joe’s grocery store is expected to open this fall on Howard Street in South Bend.
Trader Joe’s South Bend hosting three-day hiring event
The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Friday, July 23. The victim, 22-year-old Macirra...
Man charged with murder in South Bend shooting

Latest News

Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center workers treat several types of wild animals, including...
Medical Moment: Animals spreading Covid?
This comes as cases continue to spike from the Delta variant.
Spectrum Health requiring COVID-19 vaccine
Officers respond to a shooting on Benham Avenue in Elkhart.
Officers respond to Elkhart shooting near Benham Avenue
10 students have tested positive, and 50 others are being asked to quarantine.
Indiana Law Enforcement Academy temporarily closes due to COVID-19
24-year-old Demarice Williams was charged in connection with the shooting that resulted in the...
Man charged with murder in deadly shooting appears in court